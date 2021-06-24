With the release of results for the Caribbean Primary Exit Assessment (CPEA), the Ministry of Education, Human Resource Development, Religious Affairs and Information submits the following guidelines to assist persons who are seeking a transfer:

All requests for transfers should be submitted electronically via the link which has been provided by secondary schools. Where a school link is not available, applications can be made via the portal: weboffice.gd The closing date for applications is Monday, 28 June 2021 at 4 pm. All applications received via the weboffice portal will be forwarded to the respective schools for processing. Upon approval of a transfer, the parent/guardian will be notified by the school. Pending approval of the transfer to a desired school, registration should be completed in accordance with the schedule for the current school of placement.

The Ministry appeals to the public for its cooperation in this matter.

GIS

