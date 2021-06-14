by Linda Straker

Shireen Wilkinson, Ian Sandy and Neil Noel appointed to serve on Public Service Board of Appeal

With effect from 7 June 2021, for a period of 3 years

Board shall determine Appeals of decision taken by Public Service Commission

As of 7 June 2021, Shireen Wilkinson has been appointed to serve as Chairman of the 3-member Public Service Board of Appeal. The 2 other members are Ian Sandy and Neil Noel.

“Public Service Board of Appeal Pursuant to the provisions of Section 90 of the Grenada Constitution Order 1973, the Public is hereby notified that the following persons have been appointed to serve on the Public Service Board of Appeal with effect from 7 June 2021, for a period of 3 years,” said a Notice from the Office of the Governor-General and published in the Government Gazette dated 11 June 2021.

Part III of the Constitution states that there shall be a Public Service Board of Appeal for Grenada which shall consist of one member appointed by the Governor-General, acting in his own deliberate judgment, who shall be Chairman; one member appointed by the Governor-General, acting in accordance with the advice of the Prime Minister, and one member appointed by the Governor-General, acting in accordance with the advice of the appropriate representative bodies.

The Board shall, in the exercise of its functions under the Constitution, not be subject to the direction or control of any other person or authority. Among its duties, the Board shall determine appeals of decisions taken by the Public Service Commission. It shall hear appeals in discipline cases from any of the following decisions at the instance of the person in respect of whom the decision is made.

“Any decision of the Governor-General, acting in accordance with the advice of the Public Service Commission, or any decision of the Public Service Commission to remove a public officer from office or to exercise disciplinary control over a public officer (including a decision made on appeal from or confirming a decision of any person to whom powers are delegated under section 84(2) of this Constitution),” states the constitution.

The Board will also deal with any decision of any person to whom powers are delegated under section 84(2) of this Constitution to remove a public officer from office or to exercise disciplinary control over a public officer (not being a decision which is subject to appeal to or confirmation by the Public Service Commission).

Another area is any decision of the Public Service Commission to give such concurrence as is required by section 93(1) or 93(2) of the Constitution in relation to the refusal, withholding, reduction in amount or suspending of any pensions benefits in respect of an officer’s service as a public officer.

NOW Grenada is not responsible for the opinions, statements or media content presented by contributors. In case of abuse, click here to report.