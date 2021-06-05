Four Grenadians have been honoured and recognised for HM Queen Elizabeth’s 2021 birthday celebration.
HER MAJESTY THE QUEEN has been graciously pleased to give orders for the following appointments to the Most Excellent Order of the British Empire (Civil Division):
ORDER OF THE BRITISH EMPIRE
OBE
- Dr Clinton LEWIS – For services to the humanities.
MBE
- George Francis FLETCHER – For services to the humanities.
HER MAJESTY THE QUEEN has been graciously pleased to approve the award of the British Empire Medal (Civil Division) to the under-mentioned:
BRITISH EMPIRE MEDAL
- Evans GOODING – For services to agriculture.
- Leonard Joy PETERS – For services to agriculture.
GIS
