The Immigration Department of the Royal Grenada Police Force notifies the general public that the Immigration Office at the Grenville Police Station has been relocated to the upstairs of ‘Shoes R Us’ building.

As a result, as of 8 am on Monday, 14 June 2021, all services offered by this office will be facilitated at its new location.

The Royal Grenada Police Force apologises for any inconvenience and anticipates the cooperation of the general public.

Office of Commissioner of Police

