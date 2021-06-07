The Ministry of Agriculture requests the removal of all livestock from the Grand Bras Estate.

Farmers who make use of the Grand Bras Estate for tethering of livestock, are asked to seek alternative locations on or before Wednesday, 9 June 2021.

The Ministry of Agriculture is in the process of revitalising the estate as part of efforts to enhance food security, and is soliciting the full support of farmers in ensuring that the area is cleared of all livestock.

Farmers are advised that failure to do so would violate the Stock Trespass Act, Sections 3 and 4, which gives authority to impound trespassing animals.

All farmers are urged to be guided accordingly!

GIS

NOW Grenada is not responsible for the opinions, statements or media content presented by contributors. In case of abuse, click here to report.