The Minister for Health, together with the Permanent Secretaries, management, and staff of the Ministry of Health and Social Security, and in particular, the Community Nursing Division, are deeply saddened by news of the passing of former Chief Community Health Nurse Lydia Debbie Francis.

Nurse Francis died this morning in the United States where she was receiving medical treatment. Francis, an exemplary public officer, gave more than 30 years of service to the nursing profession and by extension to the people of Grenada.

As a former head of the Community Nursing Division, her dedication to her professional calling was unmatched, and she demonstrated genuine love for her patients, even after retiring. Reacting to the sad news today, Permanent Secretary with responsibility for Hospitals and Community Health Services, Hannah Julien St Paul, said Nurse Francis will be missed.

St Paul, a nurse by training who once reported to the retired Chief Community Health Nurse said, “Our fallen sister loved her job; she loved caring for people; she was a dedicated nurse; well-loved and well respected by many in the community.”

She added, “This is a difficult time for the entire team at the Ministry. Nurse Francis was more than a colleague, she was family, having spent decades in the public health sector. Her achievements are many and we are grateful to have had the opportunity to work with her on something that we are all passionate about – impacting the lives of the ordinary man through the provision of quality health care. It is never easy to lose a loved one. We will lean on each other for support as we come to terms with this loss.

Health Minister Honourable Nickolas Steele in paying tribute to Nurse Francis said, “The General Hospital and by extension the Ministry of Health and the Grenadian public, has lost a true servant, and a patriot. We are better for the dedicated services she provided for over three decades. The Ministry of Health and Social Security extends deepest condolences to her husband and daughters, as well as her other relatives, friends, and colleagues. May the care and love of those around you provide comfort and peace to get you through the days ahead.”

GIS

