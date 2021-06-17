The Ministry of Education, Human Resource Development, Religious Affairs, and Information informs the public that the revised timetables for private candidates can be collected at the Examinations Unit in the Ministry of Education.

Candidates are asked to ensure that they present a valid picture ID to collect their timetables.

If someone is collecting on a candidate’s behalf, that individual must have in their possession, the ID of the candidate, and a signed note requesting that the Ministry delivers the timetable to that individual, who will also be required to present his/her ID.

GIS

