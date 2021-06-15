The public is informed that due to road maintenance work taking place in the Bogles area in Carriacou, the Bogles Road will be closed today, Tuesday, 15 June 2021 from 10:30 am – 5 pm.

The Public Works Department in the Ministry of Carriacou and Petite Martinique Affairs & Local Government advises all motorists to utilise the Belair Road as an alternative route when traversing to and from the northern communities.

The ministry solicits the cooperation of all motorists.

Ministry of Carriacou and Petite Martinique Affairs

