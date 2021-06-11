The Traffic Department of the Royal Grenada Police Force (RGPF) advises the general public that as a result of ongoing work on the Marrast Hill public road, St George, the undermentioned changes are anticipated.

Marrast Hill, St George will be closed to vehicular traffic on Saturday 12 and Sunday, 13 June 2021.

One way traffic will be facilitated on Marrast Hill, St George, from Monday 14 to Sunday, 20 June 2021.

Members of the public should anticipate delays on this route.

The Traffic Department apologises for any inconvenience that may be caused.

RGPF

NOW Grenada is not responsible for the opinions, statements or media content presented by contributors. In case of abuse, click here to report.