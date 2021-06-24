The Climate-Smart Agriculture and Rural Enterprise Programme (SAEP) will host a virtual conference themed “Applying a Gender lens to Covid-19 and the impact on Grenada, Carriacou and Petite Martinique – Socially and Economically.”

Farmers, Fishers, and the general public are invited to join a dynamic panel for engaging discussions. The conference will be held in:

Grenada on 6 July from 10 am to noon

Carriacou on 20 July from 2 pm to 4 pm.

The panel will include Dr Malachy Dottin Head of Research at the Ministry of Agriculture, Lands, and Forestry, and Senator Roderick St Clair Agriculture and Fisheries Representative in the Senate.

The conference will also be broadcasted live on SAEP’s YouTube channel and Facebook page (https://www.facebook.com/SAEPGrenada). Zoom credentials are listed below.

For more information, please contact Michelle John SAEP’s Planning, Monitoring, Evaluation and Knowledge Management Specialist at 442-0105.

Topic: Thematic Conference – Grenada

Time: 6 July 2021 10:00 AM La Paz

Join Zoom Meeting

https://us02web.zoom.us/j/87560766622?pwd=M3F3Q2ZiMitrUHkxNXdzd0tseE5idz09

Meeting ID: 875 6076 6622

Passcode: 047117

Topic: Thematic Conference- Carriacou

Time: 20 July 2021 02:00 PM La Paz

Join Zoom Meeting

https://us02web.zoom.us/j/82877141876?pwd=N1VObFk5KzBNNXROb1pMa0Q4YWFrUT09

Meeting ID: 828 7714 1876

Passcode: 451571



