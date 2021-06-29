7 residents of Mt Horne and Mirabeau, St Andrew were arrested and charged by officers attached to the Grenville Police Station on Tuesday, 29 June 2021, in connection with an incident that occurred at Mirabeau, St Andrew, on Saturday, 26 June 2021.

Javon Alexander 25 years, Farmer Rockim Thomas 25 years, Machine Operator Keldon Murray 23 years, Butcher — all of Mirabeau, St Andrew, and Simmons Horsford 31 years Farmer, and Kanisha Alexander 25 years, both of Mt Horne, St Andrew, were arrested and charged on 3 counts each of Damage to Property, Causing Public Terror and Casing Harm. These individuals were reportedly involved in acts that resulted in the vandalism of 3 vehicles inclusive of a police vehicle and minor injuries to a police officer.

Further, Trent Alexander 28 years, unemployed and Dante Matthew 20 years, helper of Mirabeau, St Andrew, were also charged for Hosting an Event without Written Permission from the Commissioner of Police.

All individuals are scheduled to appear before the Grenville Magistrate’s Court on Thursday, 1 July 2021.

RGPF

