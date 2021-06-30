The Royal Grenada Police Force notifies the public and in particular motorists that several reports of flooding and land slippages were received due to the inclement weather.

A slide at St James, St Andrew blocked the roadway. The Balthazar River overflowed the bridge; several slides, fallen stones and trees on the western side of the island at Grand Roy, Concord and Palmiste, St John, were recorded.

As a result of this, drivers are asked to exercise extreme caution when traversing these areas and where possible use alternatives routes.

The Royal Grenada Police Force anticipates the cooperation of everyone and thank the general public for their understanding in this regard.

Office of Commissioner of Police

