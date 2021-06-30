A severe weather advisory has been issued by the Meteorological Office at the Maurice Bishop International Airport (MBIA).

The bulletin, provided Wednesday evening to the National Disaster Management Agency (NaDMA), references 2 weather systems, one of which is already affecting the country.

The bulletin states: “As is customary in the case of imminent hazard impact, the National Emergency Advisory Council (NEAC) has been activated and members met in the first emergency session Wednesday afternoon. A second meeting of NEAC is scheduled for Thursday at midday to determine strategic actions on the way forward, as the second system approaches. It is expected to impact the country on Friday and Saturday.”

This system, which forecasters expect will develop further, is predicted to affect all of Grenada, especially the north of the island and Carriacou and Petite Martinique.

With both systems expected to bring significant rainfall and possibly causing rock and tree fall, one of the critical decisions coming out of the NEAC meeting is the mobilisation and strategic positioning of heavy equipment to facilitate a speedy response in the likely event of landslides.

By Wednesday evening, NaDMA had already received several reports of flooding throughout the island, therefore motorists are urged to be extremely cautious when driving along wet roads. Pedestrians are also encouraged to exercise due care and attention.

Farmers across the country are also advised to be cautious and ensure their animals and farming equipment are protected from possible flood waters.

NaDMA, through the Meteorological Office, will continue to monitor the system and provide timely updates.

For additional information, please contact Oslyn Crosby Public Relations Officer NaDMA on 440-8390-4 & 440-0838, cell: 449-4024, or email: [email protected] and [email protected]

NaDMA, the official source for all disaster-related information in Grenada.

