Today St George’s University (SGU) began the next phase in our plan to welcome back staff and faculty to campus.
Our primary commitment is to provide a safe environment for all in our university community. As part of the University’s long-term planning for safely returning for the August 2021 term, Covid-19 vaccination is now required for all students, faculty, staff, administrators, vendors, and visitors entering campus.
SGU remains steadfast in its commitment to every member of the SGU community — from the newest to the longest-serving members — who contribute to the success of its students. SGU faculty and staff members have shown unity of purpose, working together to develop and follow various regulations to promote the health and safety of the campus community, and will continue to do so as students start preparing to travel to Grenada.
The University supports all of its staff members and will continue to work closely with the Grenada Technical Allied Workers Union (GTAWU) to ensure the safe return of faculty and staff members and members of the union.
“Planning for the safe return to campus began several months ago and faculty and staff were notified in advance of changes to the campus entry policy. While we have maintained pay for all faculty and staff over the past 15 months including salary increases and bonuses, we cannot continue to do this for those who do not return to work” said Dr Richard Liebowitz, vice-chancellor of St George’s University. “Our goal is to have all staff and faculty return to work on campus. While we do not want to lose valuable members of our SGU community or stop pay for any staff or faculty members, we cannot return to safe operations on campus without everyone being vaccinated. These policies are also consistent with the actions of other major universities around the world.”
SGU continues to provide opportunities for our community to get vaccinated by partnering with the Ministry of Health to host Vaccination Days on campus for faculty and staff needing their second dose and to promote other locations off campus where students, faculty, and staff can get vaccinated. The University collaboration with the Government of Grenada to support its public health response and create a safe campus environment and protect the Grenadian community remains a priority as it prepares to welcome back students, faculty, and staff.
SGU
So all Staff, Students and Visitors to a University MUST be injected with a dangerous Experimental Quack-ccine that is related 5888 deaths in the US.
According to the CDC June Vaccine Adverse Reactions… a total of 5888-dead- and 329021-injuries-from-covid-19-shots-more-than-previous-29-years-of-vaers-vaccine-deaths.
You would think a Medical University would understand the gravity of what this means. Yet….
Greedy psychopaths put money and power above the life of innocent people who foolishly trust them.
If any student die or is injured from following SGU requirement to inject these Experimental Quackccines, their family should sue the pants off SGU.
Kesri
CDC actual direct quote off their website “More than 302 million doses of COVID-19 vaccines were administered in the United States from December 14, 2020, through June 7, 2021. During this time, VAERS received 5,208 reports of death (0.0017%) among people who received a COVID-19 vaccine. FDA requires healthcare providers to report any death after COVID-19 vaccination to VAERS, even if it’s unclear whether the vaccine was the cause.”
If you took 200 million people who were not vaccinated am pretty sure u would see similar amount of deaths too.
Statistics can easily be twisted to suit a person’s mindset and can used to unnecessarily frighten people….
Our government will do anything to ensure that SGIU is back to full capacity as it’s been said that they contribute 25% of our GDP therefore we are in deep sh*t if they are not back to full capacity as promised.
This is sad to the point that although our main export is tourism without SGU contribution we will struggle