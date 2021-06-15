Today St George’s University (SGU) began the next phase in our plan to welcome back staff and faculty to campus.

Our primary commitment is to provide a safe environment for all in our university community. As part of the University’s long-term planning for safely returning for the August 2021 term, Covid-19 vaccination is now required for all students, faculty, staff, administrators, vendors, and visitors entering campus.

SGU remains steadfast in its commitment to every member of the SGU community — from the newest to the longest-serving members — who contribute to the success of its students. SGU faculty and staff members have shown unity of purpose, working together to develop and follow various regulations to promote the health and safety of the campus community, and will continue to do so as students start preparing to travel to Grenada.

The University supports all of its staff members and will continue to work closely with the Grenada Technical Allied Workers Union (GTAWU) to ensure the safe return of faculty and staff members and members of the union.

“Planning for the safe return to campus began several months ago and faculty and staff were notified in advance of changes to the campus entry policy. While we have maintained pay for all faculty and staff over the past 15 months including salary increases and bonuses, we cannot continue to do this for those who do not return to work” said Dr Richard Liebowitz, vice-chancellor of St George’s University. “Our goal is to have all staff and faculty return to work on campus. While we do not want to lose valuable members of our SGU community or stop pay for any staff or faculty members, we cannot return to safe operations on campus without everyone being vaccinated. These policies are also consistent with the actions of other major universities around the world.”

SGU continues to provide opportunities for our community to get vaccinated by partnering with the Ministry of Health to host Vaccination Days on campus for faculty and staff needing their second dose and to promote other locations off campus where students, faculty, and staff can get vaccinated. The University collaboration with the Government of Grenada to support its public health response and create a safe campus environment and protect the Grenadian community remains a priority as it prepares to welcome back students, faculty, and staff.

SGU

NOW Grenada is not responsible for the opinions, statements or media content presented by contributors. In case of abuse, click here to report.