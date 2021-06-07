Motorists travelling along the Perseverance road are asked to exercise extra caution due to reduced visibility caused by smoke from the burning dumpsite.

The Grenada Solid Waste Management Authority is working together with the Fire Department to bring the fire under control and apologises for any inconvenience this may cause.

NaDMA, the official source for all disaster-related information in Grenada.

