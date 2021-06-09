Carlvin Frank, a 33-year-old Driver of Springs, St George, was arrested and charged by officers attached to the Criminal Investigation Department on Wednesday, 9 June 2021, in relation to Grenada’s first Homicide for 2021.

Frank was charged for Non-Capital Murder and Housebreaking after he unlawfully broke into the dwelling house of Mrs Skinner–Morain to commit a Felony therein to wit “Non-Capital Murder”. He was also charged for “Attempted Non-Capital Murder”, by attempting to cause the death of a 16-year-old person.

He will appear at the St George’s Magistrate’s Court on Thursday, 10 June 2021.

RGPF