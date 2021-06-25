The Ministry of Infrastructure Development and implementation informs the general public that the Bellevue Main Road, St David, will be closed from 8 am to 4 pm on Saturday, 26 June and Sunday, 27 June 2021.

This closure is necessary for the removal of several large boulders in the area.

As a result of this, only small/light vehicles are encouraged to utilise the alternative route through Bellevue, Apres Tout and Pomme Rose, St David.

The Ministry of Infrastructure Development apologises for any inconvenience and anticipates the cooperation of the residents of the area and the general public.

The general public is advised to exercise caution when traversing the area.

RGPF

NOW Grenada is not responsible for the opinions, statements or media content presented by contributors. In case of abuse, click here to report.