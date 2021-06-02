The Ministry of Infrastructure Development wishes to inform the general public that the Balthazar Road will be closed from 9 am to 4 pm on Thursday, 3 June 2021.

However, on Friday, 4 June the road will be opened to one (1) lane of traffic as work proceeds in the area.

This closure is necessary to facilitate the excavation for a new retaining wall and removal of debris.

In this regard, the general public is advised to use the road through La Digue (which connects Carlton Junction to Birchgrove) when travelling between Grenville and St George’s via the Grand Etang Road.

The Ministry of Infrastructure Development apologises for any inconvenience and anticipates the cooperation of the residents of the area and the general public.

The general public is advised to exercise caution when traversing the area.

