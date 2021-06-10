The Traffic Department of the Royal Grenada Police Force wishes to inform the general public, that Melville Street, St George, (close to Rubis Gas Station), and the Constantine Public Road will be closed from 6 am to 11 am on Sunday, 13 June 2021.

This closure is necessary to facilitate the cutting of two silk cotton trees in these areas. As a result of this, the general public is advised to use alternative routes.

The RGPF apologises for any inconvenience and anticipates the cooperation of the residents and the general public.

RGPF

