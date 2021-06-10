The Traffic Department of the Royal Grenada Police Force advises the general public, that the inspection of motor vehicles at the National Stadium will terminate on Thursday, 24 June 2021 due to the upcoming cricket tour at that facility.

Vehicle owners and operators who are yet to inspect their vehicle(s) for the 2021 cycle are advised to take advantage of the limited time remaining to access this service.

The public is further advised that at the conclusion of the service at the National Stadium, the inspection of motor vehicles will continue at the Licencing and Inspection Centre at Dusty Highway, St George.

The Royal Grenada Police Force thanks all for their understanding and cooperation.

RGPF