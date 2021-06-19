The Inland Revenue Division (IRD) on Thursday, 17 June 2021 celebrated the first anniversary of the introduction of Government’s online payment portal pay.gov.gd developed in response to the challenges posed by the Covid-19 pandemic.

This payment portal has proven to be very effective in making it easier for Grenadians at home and in the diaspora to do business with Government.

Dubbed ‘the People’s Portal’, pay.gov.gd, enables taxpayers to pay their driver’s and motor vehicle licences online with their credit/debit cards in the comfort of their homes, offices or anywhere there is available internet access. Over the past 12 months pay.gov.gd has grown in popularity with more than 200 users on a daily basis. The portal has since expanded to accommodate the payment of other government fees including:

Property/Land Tax

Property Transfer Tax

Estate Duty (Inheritance)

Vehicle Annual Licence and Inspection or Driver’s Licence

Driver’s Exam Fees

Learner’s Permit

Highway Code Book

Police Record

Work Permit

Marriage Licences

Covid-19 Related Fees

Air Transport Permit Fees

It is also anticipated that with the upcoming deadlines: such as the 5% rebate for early payment of property tax (30 June 2021) and the last leg for Motor Vehicle Licences renewal (Vehicles registered

751-999 with plural letters and 7051-9999 with singular letters), traffic on the site will increase significantly, especially, since users of the portal are able to receive an authentic Government receipt via text or email and can collect their decal/sticker at any inspection sites.

Pay.gov.gd is safe, fast and secure, and is available anytime and anywhere with internet access from a mobile phone and/or any electronic device.

