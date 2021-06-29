Grenada’s local tourism stakeholders have benefitted from Canadian tour operator and training company, Aquila.

The Aquila Centre for Cruise Excellence has more than 35 years of travel industry experience and 30 years of providing shore-excursion service excellence training to cruise lines and passengers. Aquila is the exclusive training partner of the FCCA, (Florida-Caribbean Cruise Association) and an executive partner of Cruise Line International Association (CLIA) and highly respected within the cruise industry for delivering training programmes to cruise destinations around the world.

This workshop “Service Excellence Covid Edition for Grenada” was attended by 76 members of the Grenada Hotel and Tourism Association (GHTA); the Marine and Yachting Association of Grenada (MAYAG); the Grenada Scuba Dive Association (GSDA) and the Grenada Tour Operators Association (GTOA), who joined the Grenada Tourism Authority (GTA) and the Ministry of Tourism team members for the informative sessions.

The workshop will greatly assist the tourism industry in Grenada to prepare for a successful resumption of the 2021 cruise season by preparing teams to deliver excellent service and utilising a ‘Whole of Industry Service Training Approach’ for cruise, yachting and stayover travelers. Training deliveries included tour guide excellence and cruise readiness workshops that enable destinations to understand the roles of ports, examine cruise line expectations, determine how shore excursions work and their importance for the cruise industry and the best way to provide excellent customer service consistently.

Minister for Tourism, Civil Aviation, Climate Resilience and the Environment, Hon. Dr Clarice Modeste-Curwen, attended the workshop and stated, “I got vaxxed because I love my people, my country and mankind. This Aquila training is motivating and gives us hope and the tools to use as we provide great service and excellent tourism experiences, with love and caring.”

The workshop was delivered via Zoom and participants received a Certificate of Completion at the end of the series.

GTA

NOW Grenada is not responsible for the opinions, statements or media content presented by contributors. In case of abuse, click here to report.