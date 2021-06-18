The Traffic Department of the Royal Grenada Police Force advises the motoring public that Marrast Hill Public Road, St George, will be reopened to vehicular traffic from Saturday, 19 June 2021.

The Traffic Department takes this opportunity to thank the general public for their patience and understanding during the past week and looks forward to their continued cooperation.

RGPF

