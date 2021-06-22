Three Brazilian nationals who were arrested and charged on Saturday, 18 June 2021, for Entering the State without the Consent of an Immigration Officer and Failure to Submit to a Government Approved Quarantine Facility, were brought to court on Tuesday, 22 June 2021.

They were ordered to be removed from the State by the Presiding Magistrate, Reprimanded and Discharged on the first charge and fined EC$5,000 each on the second charge. The fine was paid forthwith and the process to enforce their deportation began.

RGPF

NOW Grenada is not responsible for the opinions, statements or media content presented by contributors. In case of abuse, click here to report.