Jimmy Braveboy of New Hampshire, St George, who entered the state of Grenada illegally and breached several protocols, turned himself in to the Criminal Investigations Department (CID) on Tuesday, 1 June 2021.
He is assisting police with their investigations.
RGPF
That was quick and I do hope that our police deal with this individual in the proper manner so that others will understand what we stand for and to respect our laws.