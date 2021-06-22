The US Embassy in Grenada is offering one-on-one appointments with a US Social Security representative to US citizens residing in Grenada who have had problems receiving Social Security benefits.

A representative from the Federal Benefits Unit at the US Embassy in Santo Domingo, Dominican Republic will be available at the Embassy in L’Anse Aux Epines, St George to discuss all social security matters, including non receipt of payments, direct deposits, social security applications, retirement applications and general inquiries, by appointment only from 29 June to 2 July.

To schedule an appointment, send an e-mail directly to the Federal Benefits Unit at [email protected] with your Social Security Number, full name, address, contact information and a description of your request. You will receive a confirmation email with an appointment date and time.

Email addresses ending with .gov are official email accounts of US Government offices and officials. Your sensitive personal identifiable information will be handled accordingly.

US Embassy in Grenada

