Applications are invited for the following positions within a long-standing yacht management company:

Marine Mechanic and Technician

and

Refrigeration and Air Conditioning Technician

The successful applicants must be educated to at least diploma level in the relevant background subjects.

Please apply in writing with a full résumé to:

P O Box 1171, Grand Anse, St George

or email [email protected]

Deadline for applications: 31 July 2021

