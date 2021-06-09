Grenada’s Citizenship by Investment (CBI) Committee invites suitably qualified candidates to apply for the new post of Accounts Manager

Main objective/role of Accounts Manager

The Accounts Manager will have responsibility for: the integrity of the financial reporting of the Unit, internal controls and compliance related to the provision of accurate financial information regarding the results of the Unit’s operations, ensuring the Unit fulfils all of the financial obligations set out in the guidelines and list of expectations for Citizen by Investment Committee, providing financial advice and support to the CBI Committee and management, to facilitate sound business decisions and assure financial stability and preparation of final accounts.

The successful candidate will have the opportunity to positively contribute to the economic development of the State of Grenada and will enjoy a varied employment experience with opportunity for career advancement.

Qualifications and experience required:

MBA in Accounting and Finance or Chartered/Certified Accountant. Experience/certification in Project Management would be an advantage.

At least 5 years experience in managing the Accounting function and working with a Board of Directors.

Type of Appointment: Individual

Compensation Package: Salary will be commensurate with qualification and experience.

Please send resumes and supporting documents by email only to [email protected] by 22 June 2021. Shortlisted applicants will be further contacted.

ONLY SHORTLISTED CANDIDATES WILL BE CONTACTED.

