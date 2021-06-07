Marketing Officer – Reports to Marketing Manager
To provide support to the Marketing Department in the execution of brand plans ensuring alignment with Company objectives.
Qualification and/or Experience:
- At least 2 years’ experience in a consumer-marketing environment;
- Associate degree in Business, Marketing, or related field; and/or
- Experience in graphics design or similar field.
Knowledge and Skills:
- Strong interpersonal and communication skills
- Strong analytical and organisational skills
- Proficient in Microsoft Office (Excel, Word, PowerPoint) and any other relevant software application(s) Proficient in use of Adobe Photoshop, Adobe Illustrator, and other relevant graphics design software.
How to Apply:
Your application should be addressed to:
The Human Resource Department
Carib Brewery Grenada Limited
PO Box 202, St George, Grenada
Insert the job title in the subject line of your email eg. “Application – Marketing Officer.” Forward your letter of application and resume to [email protected]
Closing Date: 11 June 2021.
