Marketing Officer – Reports to Marketing Manager

To provide support to the Marketing Department in the execution of brand plans ensuring alignment with Company objectives.

Qualification and/or Experience:

At least 2 years’ experience in a consumer-marketing environment;

Associate degree in Business, Marketing, or related field; and/or

Experience in graphics design or similar field.

Knowledge and Skills:

Strong interpersonal and communication skills

Strong analytical and organisational skills

Proficient in Microsoft Office (Excel, Word, PowerPoint) and any other relevant software application(s) Proficient in use of Adobe Photoshop, Adobe Illustrator, and other relevant graphics design software.

How to Apply:

Your application should be addressed to:

The Human Resource Department

Carib Brewery Grenada Limited

PO Box 202, St George, Grenada

Insert the job title in the subject line of your email eg. “Application – Marketing Officer.” Forward your letter of application and resume to [email protected]

Closing Date: 11 June 2021.

