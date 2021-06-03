Project Manager – Reports to Operations Manager
The incumbent will be responsible for formulating and executing projects to maximise plant performance for Carib Brewery Grenada Limited.
Key Duties include:
- Developing project scopes and objectives, involving all relevant stakeholders and ensuring technical feasibility;
- Research and develop comprehensive project plans;
- Plans and oversees all projects to ensure on-time delivery, within scope, and within budget;
- Coordinate internal resources and third parties/vendors for the execution of projects;
- Develop a detailed project plan to track progress, manage project budget and resource allocation;
- Use appropriate verification techniques to manage changes in project scope, schedule and costs;
- Measure project performance using appropriate systems, tools and techniques;
- Perform risk management to minimise project risks;
- Prepare project reports as required; and
- Create and maintain comprehensive project documentation.
Qualification and/or Experience:
Critical:
- Proven work experience in Project Management.
- Bachelor’s degree in Project Management or related field.
- PMP / PRINCE II certification will be an asset.
- Experience in Project Planning and Budgetary Control.
- Strategic and Creative Thinking.
How to Apply:
Your application should be addressed to:
The Human Resource Department
Carib Brewery Grenada Limited
PO Box 202, St George, Grenada
Insert the job title in the subject line of your email eg. “Application – Project Manager.” Forward your letter of application and resume to [email protected]
Closing Date: 11 June 2021
