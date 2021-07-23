The Ministry of Agriculture, Lands, and Forestry advises farmers and the public that the official opening of the 2021 Plant Distribution Season will be held on Thursday, 29 July 2021, at the Mirabeau Propagation Station, St Andrew.

The sale of plants will begin on Tuesday, 3 August. From that date until 13 August, plants will be available to cocoa and nutmeg farmers approved by the Grenada Cocoa Association (GCA) and the Grenada Cooperative Nutmeg Association (GCNA) and farmers with an application approved by the Extension Division.

From 16 August onwards, plants will be sold to the public at the Mirabeau, Maran, and Boulogne Propagation Stations from 8 am to 1 pm Mondays to Fridays. Calls will be made to persons who applied for plants, informing them of purchasing dates.

Available plants will include soursop, avocado, mango, guava, breadnut, carambola, red and yellow plums, star apple, sugar apple, cinnamon, cardamom, clove, passion fruit, pimento, etc. Please note that all Covid-19 protocols approved by the Ministry of Health will be strictly observed.

The public is further advised that due to the infestation by the Croton Scale Insect in the Ashenden area in St David, the Ministry has suspended the sale of plants from Ashenden Propagation Station, until further notice.

