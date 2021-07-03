MAGNITUDE 3.7DATE & TIME2021-07-06 16:00 (UTC)2021-07-06 12:00 pm (Local Time)Depth: 21kmDISCLAIMER: this event…
Posted by UWI Seismic Research Centre on Tuesday, July 6, 2021
NOW Grenada is not responsible for the opinions, statements or media content presented by contributors. In case of abuse, click here to report.
I had just learnt of a 3.7 magnitude earthquake which had occured right there in that island of Grenada. Next month from August 20th-24th would be two years since my visit to that island with my family.
I had just learnt of a 3.7 magnitude earthquake which had occured right there in that island of Grenada. Next month from August 20th-24th would be two years since my visit to that island of with my family.