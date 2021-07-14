Officers attached to the Criminal Investigation Department are investigating an occurrence that led to a 75-year-old resident of Beaulieu, St George, receiving multiple burns about his body.

Initial information received suggests that an explosion occurred at the victim’s home just after 3 pm on Tuesday, 13 July 2021 resulting in that occurrence. He is presently warded at the General Hospital in a stable condition.

Investigations are ongoing.

Office of Commissioner of Police

