The Women In Politics Leadership Institute (WIPLI) is back! This summer, the Regional Organisation for Women in Leadership will be hosting the second, annual WIPLI programme, sponsored by the US Embassy, Bridgetown.

The programme will provide training to 25 hand-selected, emerging female leaders from Barbados and the OECS. American and Caribbean experts and government officials will train participants in areas of leadership, networking and mentorship.

The programme will run from 16 August to 29 September and will focus on:

Building a Brand

Identity, Diversity & Inclusion

Local Government

Building Support

Eligibility Criteria:

Young women with a strong interest in politics, government, and/or public service are invited to apply for the WIPLI Programme. Applicants must be available to participate in weekly 2-hour sessions from 16 August to 29 September 2021. Applicants should identify themselves as aspiring leaders who will benefit from a 4-week interactive, leadership training opportunity to advance their careers and must meet the following criteria:

Be 18 – 35 years by application deadline

Resident of Antigua and Barbuda, Barbados, Dominica, Grenada, St Kitts and Nevis, St Lucia, or St Vincent and the Grenadines.

Applications close at 11:59 pm, Sunday, 25 July 2021.

Interested persons can apply via the following link: https://forms.gle/3n6wp4Y23CLxkvWd6

ROWL

