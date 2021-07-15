by Linda Straker

Grenada amended its Criminal Code in 2012

Bell spent 3 nights at remand section of Richmond Hill prison

Placed on EC$150,000 bail that 2 people have signed for

A 54-year-old man facing 18 different sexual related offences including incest, was on Thursday, 15 July 2021 placed on EC$150,000 bail after spending 3 nights at the remand section of the Richmond Hill prison – the county’s lone correctional facility.

A pharmacist by profession, Lawrence Bell will be returning to court in October when the preliminary hearing into the matter will commence. He is facing 4 counts of indecent assault, 5 counts of sexual assault and 9 counts of incest.

He was officially charged last weekend after police officers attached to the Sex Crimes Unit conducted an investigation after a victim who is a student, lodged a complaint to the police through professionals and close family members.

Sexual offences are bailable offences in Grenada and his lawyer Anselm Clouden confirmed that 2 perople have signed for his bail. Among the bail conditions are that Bell, who is a public servant, will have to surrender all travel documents and keep away from the victim and her family. He also must report to the St David Police Station once per week.

Grenada in 2012 amended its Criminal Code and any person facing a charge of incest can receive a maximum of 30 years imprisonment for each count and 14 years for each count of sexual assault. Indecent assault carries a maximum sentence of 5 years imprisonment.

As a public officer attached to the Ministry of Health, Public Service rules mandate that certain action or actions can be taken against him until the outcome of the matter in the court. “Public officers who have been charged with criminal offences, can be interdicted from their substantive position, at the discretion of the Public Service Commission, in accordance with Section 80 of the Public Service Rules and Regulations #27 of 1969.”

“Based on these rules, affected officers can also lose up to half of their salary until the legal matter is resolved. This again is at the discretion of the Public Service Commission, but the Public Service Rules and Regulations grant it the authority to do so,” explained a senior public servant who is familiar with the rules.

NOW Grenada is not responsible for the opinions, statements or media content presented by contributors. In case of abuse, click here to report.