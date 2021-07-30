Despite the continued challenges brought about by the global pandemic, the annual cancer awareness event, CIBC FirstCaribbean Walk for the Cure (WFTC) will take place in Grenada and across the bank’s 16 regional territories, in 2021, albeit in various forms.

Dr Sonia Nixon President of the Grenada Cancer Society who was presented with funds raised from the 2020 event stated; “this past year and the global pandemic of Covid-19, shows that we have to work as a collective to be successful. Everyone’s resource pool has suffered and so funds must be used resourcefully and judiciously. Screening for early diagnosis, outreach and even volunteerism, come with a cost. The reality is that we need cash to care! CIBC FirstCaribbean has remained a faithful partner to us in our endeavours. We thank them for this. All great alliances face challenges together and survive!”

Currently the Cancer Society is also receiving assistance from St George’s University, as they seek to increase the numbers of males being screened for prostate cancer, the leading cancer killer in Grenada.

Walk Manager Debra Mason said “despite the ongoing challenges of Covid-19, we will not be deterred or discouraged from celebrating the WFTC 10th anniversary. It just means that we have to push the bar and get creative. Cancer is not taking a ‘time out’ and neither are we!” n advance of the event, fundraising is already actively underway, alongside cancer awareness information sharing, and physical activities amongst the bank’s inhouse team.

In handing over the total amount of EC$18,000 to the Grenada Cancer Society, and the Pink Ribbon Society, Country Manager Andre Cadogan said that to date the bank has raised US$2.9 million regionally, over the 9 years since the inception of the Walk for the Cure initiative!

He was joined by Dr Nixon, in his praise of the young persons in his team, who have taken up the responsibility of organising the fund raising, the internal awareness exercises, and the physical ‘Walk for the Cure’ event.

The event was also attended by Pink Ribbon Society representatives Mrs Chetram and Mrs Calliste, along with main sponsor Pan American, represented by Kirl Charles.

CIBC FirstCaribbean will keep the public and all stakeholders up to date with activities and information, in the months leading up to the October Walk for the Cure event.

