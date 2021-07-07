During an operation mounted by officers attached to CID St George’s, aboard a cargo vessel named Dona-Lila that was docked at the Carenage Harbour, St George’s, on Sunday, 4 July 2021, a quantity of cocaine was discovered.

This led to the arrest of Miguel Peters, 23 years, Sailor of Diego Martin, Trinidad; Melvin Phillip, 27 years, Captain of Calivigny, St George; Shane Mitchell, 27 years, Sailor of Paradise, St Andrew; and Maverick Cudjoe, 26 years, Deckhand of Harvey Vale, Carriacou, for Trafficking of a Controlled Drug and Possession of a Controlled Drug.

These men will make their first court appearance on Wednesday, 7 July 2021.

The confiscated illegal drugs comprised of 14 kilos of cocaine. The drugs carry an estimated street value of $1,699,400.

One additional man is in police custody assisting with investigations and charges are likely to be preferred against him.

Office of Commissioner of Police

