The Parliamentary Representative and Minister for Carriacou and Petite Martinique Affairs & Local Government, Hon. Kindra Maturine-Stewart, invites all building contractors in Carriacou to a very important meeting to be held today, Thursday, 15 July 2021 from 6:30 pm at the Carriacou Multi-Purpose Centre.

The meeting will focus on both ongoing and future road infrastructural projects to be undertaken in Carriacou.

All Covid-19 protocols must be adhered to.

Ministry of Carriacou and Petite Martinique Affairs

