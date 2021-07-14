Officers attached to the Criminal Investigation Department Grenville Police Station, arrested and charged James Roberts, a 26-year-old Bus Conductor of Hermitage, St Patrick, on Tuesday, 13 July 2021, for Indecent Assault against a minor.

Roberts appeared before the Grenville Magistrate’s Court on Wednesday, 14 July 2021, and was remanded to custody at Her Majesty’s Prison. He will reappear in court on 19 July 2021.

Office of Commissioner of Police

