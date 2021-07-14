Officers attached to the Criminal Investigation Department Grenville Police Station, arrested and charged James Roberts, a 26-year-old Bus Conductor of Hermitage, St Patrick, on Tuesday, 13 July 2021, for Indecent Assault against a minor.
Roberts appeared before the Grenville Magistrate’s Court on Wednesday, 14 July 2021, and was remanded to custody at Her Majesty’s Prison. He will reappear in court on 19 July 2021.
Office of Commissioner of Police
Or not!? Do you have children? I’m impatiently waiting for the bigger heads in this country to publish a website letting us know every single sex offenders that includes their current location. Out of order.
Innocent or not u all don’t have to put all information in public
