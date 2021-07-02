A small group of farmers, Ministry of Agriculture staff and chainsaw operators is now better educated on important management, operation, and safety practices on the use of the tool.

This week, they participated in a 2-day training exercise, organised by the Ministry of Agriculture with support from the United Nations Development Programme (UNDP).

The training began on Monday with a theoretical session that exposed participants to information on the anatomy of the chainsaw, maintenance of the tool, safety procedures that must be adhered to, the use of Personal Protective Equipment (PPE), first aid, the proper procedure for felling of trees, and cutting techniques. The information was applied during the practical training on Tuesday at Government’s estate at Grand Bras, St Andrew.

Noting that chainsaws are potentially dangerous machines, which can cause fatal or major injuries if not used correctly, farmer Jamar Alexis spoke of his delight to participate in the training. He remarked, “We know as farmers, this is an important tool in our land clearing procedures; being safe while using it is also important. I was really happy to refresh my knowledge on some of the safety practices and I will be able to share my knowledge with other farmers.”

Park Ranger at the Forestry and National Park Division Veron Williams explained that she left the training better informed on the use of Personal Protective Equipment (PPE), and its need when dealing with chainsaws. She said, “You have to ensure you have the right gears. You have to protect your ears and your eyes. You also have to wear the right type of clothing and footwear to help you to be safe.”

This initiative by the Ministry of Agriculture, Lands and Forestry is an important capacity building exercise that encourages better operational and safety practices that can support skilled employment and sustain livelihoods.

Senior Agricultural Officer Lauren St Louis said, “It is our responsibility to organise and facilitate these types of trainings, especially including service providers to our farmers. We are hoping that we can build a cadre of people we can depend on, who are reliable and know how to operate and also do some maintenance on the equipment.”

The chainsaws used for the training sessions were donated to the Ministry of Agriculture by the Chinese Embassy. The Ministry will use the tools to provide technical support to farmers. It is the Ministry’s aim that participants transfer the knowledge and expertise to those who can provide these services to farmers and the general public, together with enhancing the skills of those already involved in the chainsaw operation, to better equip them in assisting farmers in clearing their lands.

The training was facilitated by Aiden Forteau Sustainable Landscape Specialist for the Climate Resilient Agriculture for Integrated Landscape Management Project and implemented by the United Nations Development Programme (UNDP) office in Grenada.

GIS

