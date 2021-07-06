Two of the Caribbean’s leading Creative Industries and Copyright experts will appear on GBN’s Greenz Music to the World programme on Saturday, 10 July, beginning at 10 am to talk about “The Digital Future of Music and Copyright in the Caribbean”.

No stranger to Grenada, Dr Keith Nurse is one of the pioneers of research on the cultural and creative industries in the developing world. He has published several path-breaking studies on the economics, trade and development impact of the creative sector, for regional and international organizations around the world. He is currently the President of the Sir Arthur Lewis Community College in St Lucia.

Dr Erica Smith, whose opinion was sought after extensively during the recent Michael B Jordan’s J’Ouvert issue, has been the Chief Executive Officer of the Barbadian collective management organization, the Copyright Society of Composers, Authors and Publishers Incorporated (COSCAP) since 2000. She is Treasurer of the Association of Caribbean Copyright Societies (ACCS) and the former Chair of the ACCS Management Committee.

All persons involved in the creative industries are invited to tune in. This includes musicians, music producers, artists, writers, dancers, sports persons, craft makers, designers, promoters, publishers, photographers, filmmakers, entertainers, entertainment lawyers, cultural officers, cultural tourism officers, cultural policymakers, persons involved in carnival and other festivals, radio and TV hosts and managers, architects, and more!

Greenz Music to the World

