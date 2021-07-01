To commemorate the 2021 Fisherman’s Birthday celebration, the Division of Fisheries in the Ministry of Carriacou and Petite Martinique Affairs & Local Government recognised members of the fishing community in Carriacou and Petite Martinique.

At an official award ceremony held on Tuesday at the Hotel Laurena, 8 fishers and 2 seamoss farmers were awarded for their outstanding contribution over the last 12 months.

Jarel Mc Niel and Austin Frederick were awarded for the largest total landing of fish while Joshua Clement and Davis Bethel were awarded for most excellent quality fish landing at the Hillsborough Fish Market. Gilma Clement, Grace Benjamin, Albert Mitchell and Michael Bethel were recognised for their outstanding contribution towards socio-economic development in the fisheries sector, while recognition was also given to Ken Wilson and Ronn Compton for their involvement in seamoss production.

Minister for Carriacou and Petite Martinique Affairs & Local Government Hon. Kindra Maturine-Stewart commended members of the fishing community for their contribution over the years. She singled out the domination of long-liners from Petite Martinique and Carriacou for transforming the fishing sector nationally over the last 25 years.

Minister Stewart added that despite the limitations during the national lockdown due to Covid-19 last year, the data collected at the Hillsborough Fish Market speaks volumes about the hard work and contribution that the fishers make towards the development of small economies such as Grenada and she reiterated Government’s commitment to support the sector.

Also attending the recognition ceremony for outstanding fisherfolks were Permanent Secretary in the Ministry of Carriacou and Petite Martinique Affairs Rholda Quamina, and Fisheries Officer Junior Mc Donald.

Ministry of Carriacou and Petite Martinique Affairs & Local Government

