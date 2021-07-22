The Royal Grenada Police Force, (Central Police Station) will set up a mobile unit close to the Post Office in River Road, St George, to serve members of the communities of River Road, Darbeau and surrounding areas on Friday, 23 July 2021 from 10 am to 4 pm.

Officers will be on hand to receive complaints, obtain statements, and general police services. As such residents are invited to utilise these services.

The Royal Grenada Police Force thanks all for their cooperation.

RGPF

NOW Grenada is not responsible for the opinions, statements or media content presented by contributors. In case of abuse, click here to report.