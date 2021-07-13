Cool Contributions fighting Climate Change (C4) is a project commissioned by the German Federal Ministry for the Environment, Nature Conservation and Nuclear Safety (BMU) and implemented by Deutsche Gesellschaft für Internationale Zusammenarbeit (GIZ).

C4 aims to demonstrate solar-powered Green Air Conditioning in cooperation with a private partner (hotels, retailers, production companies, commercial offices etc.) in Grenada.

Apply with your concept and seek technical advice and financial support to realise Green Air Conditioning powered by a photovoltaic (PV) system on your premises. More information is at https://climatefinance.gov.gd/2021/03/05/call-for-proposals-solar-powered-green-air-conditioning/.

