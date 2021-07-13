On 9 July 2021, HE Ambassador Wei Hongtian attended the ribbon-cutting ceremony for the completion of China-Aid Low-Income Housing Project Phase II St David’s site.
Hon. Delma Thomas Minister for Social Development, Housing, Community Empowerment and Hospital Services; Hon. Oliver Joseph MP for St David Constituency & Minister for Foreign Affairs, International Business and Caricom Affairs also witnessed the exciting moment.
Ambassador Wei said that, the successive completion of the housing project showed the fruitful results of practical cooperation and friendship between China and Grenada, and demonstrated the true delivery of affordable housing that the Grenadian Government was committed to offering to its people. China is committed to working more closely with Grenada to build a stronger bond and friendship between the 2 countries for the benefit of the 2 peoples.
Both Hon. Joseph and Hon. Thomas expressed heartfelt thanks to the Government and People of The People’s Republic of China for the assistance of providing high-quality housing to the Grenadian people. Hon. Joseph said that the completion of the Low-Income Housing Project not only significantly improved the livelihood of the local residents, but would also promote the socioeconomic development and education circumstance of the community as well. Hon. Thomas said that housing is a critical need for the low-income people, the Ministry would adopt strict criteria for the distribution of these newly built houses and make sure every recipient family meet the qualification.
The Corinth Site in St David has the biggest share of the Housing Project Phase II with 226 housing units.
Chinese Embassy in Grenada
Hi Wei,
Where did you get the free paint…lol…no one would buy that color…and is it belt n road or belt n house without septic…lol..
Now the politicians can monitor, manipulate and control the poor for votes.
Grenada should be promoting and facilitating land and property ownership instead of band aid solution. None of the low income recipients do not own and can not use the property as assets. .
Furthermore, no one can pass on the property ownership to children which can break viscous cycle of poverty.
The banks and other financial institutions always ask for loan guarantees/ assets.
Besides the ability to reproach poor people about a low income project appartment, I don’t know and see this addressing unemployment.
Set up property ownership programs where Grenadians can afford property for as little as to what they can afford. I know most Grenadians will be glad to own a piece of land for what they pay with their own sweat…
Hi Ambassador Wei:
What would your country like from us in return?
Don’t you know? Keith gave them Higg Island, Levera, and huge disgusting development at Mount Hartmann. Where you been?