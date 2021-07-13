On 9 July 2021, HE Ambassador Wei Hongtian attended the ribbon-cutting ceremony for the completion of China-Aid Low-Income Housing Project Phase II St David’s site.

Hon. Delma Thomas Minister for Social Development, Housing, Community Empowerment and Hospital Services; Hon. Oliver Joseph MP for St David Constituency & Minister for Foreign Affairs, International Business and Caricom Affairs also witnessed the exciting moment.

Ambassador Wei said that, the successive completion of the housing project showed the fruitful results of practical cooperation and friendship between China and Grenada, and demonstrated the true delivery of affordable housing that the Grenadian Government was committed to offering to its people. China is committed to working more closely with Grenada to build a stronger bond and friendship between the 2 countries for the benefit of the 2 peoples.

Both Hon. Joseph and Hon. Thomas expressed heartfelt thanks to the Government and People of The People’s Republic of China for the assistance of providing high-quality housing to the Grenadian people. Hon. Joseph said that the completion of the Low-Income Housing Project not only significantly improved the livelihood of the local residents, but would also promote the socioeconomic development and education circumstance of the community as well. Hon. Thomas said that housing is a critical need for the low-income people, the Ministry would adopt strict criteria for the distribution of these newly built houses and make sure every recipient family meet the qualification.

The Corinth Site in St David has the biggest share of the Housing Project Phase II with 226 housing units.

Chinese Embassy in Grenada

