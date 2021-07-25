The Traffic Department of the Royal Grenada Police Force (RGPF) advises the public that a section of the Mt Hartman Public Road, from Upper Mt Hartman Junction towards the Mt Hartman Dove Sanctuary, will be closed to vehicular traffic from Monday, 26 July 2021.

This is as a result of road rehabilitation work scheduled to take place in the Mt Hartman area from aforementioned date, for a period of 8 weeks.

The RGPF apologises for any inconvenience and anticipates the cooperation of the residents of the area and the general public.

Office of Commissioner of Police

