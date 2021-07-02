Forecasters at the Meteorological Office have predicted more rain into Friday night.

According to the outlook, Grenada, Carriacou and Petite Martinique will continue to experience cloudy to overcast conditions, and light to moderate showers, (some of which may become heavy, especially at higher elevations), thundershowers and periods of rain from the effects of the outer feeder bands (rain bands) of Hurricane Elsa.

While there is a temporary interruption in rainfall, approaching feeder bands will bring more showers and thundershowers later into the evening and night

Gusty winds can also be expected in and around showers. Agitated seas are also forecast with waves 10 to 13 feet in open water. Hence sea bathers, mariners and all other marine interests should exercise extra caution when venturing to sea.

Some residual showers are also forecast for Saturday. The likelihood of more significant impacts is greater for the sister isles of Carriacou and Petite Martinique.

Hurricane Elsa continues to strengthen as it moves into the Eastern Caribbean Sea.

At 2 pm the centre of Hurricane Elsa was located near latitude 13.7° North, longitude 62.5° West, 95 miles west-northwest of St. Vincent, 115 nautical miles west-northwest of Grenada.

Elsa is moving toward the west-northwest near 29 mph (46 km/h), and this motion is expected to continue during the next couple of days, with some decrease in forward speed expected Sunday night. Maximum sustained winds are near 85 mph (140 km/h) with higher gusts.

NaDMA, on the advice from the Meteorological Office will continue to monitor the system and provide timely updates.

NaDMA, the official source for all disaster-related information in Grenada.

