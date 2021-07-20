The following is an update as of 4 pm on 19 July 2021.

First confirmed case of Covid-19 in Grenada was reported on 22 March 2020.

LOCAL (CURRENTLY) New positive case(s) 0 Active cases 2 • Imported 2 • Local 0 Hospitalised 0 In self-isolation 2 In quarantine facilities 605

LOCAL (TOTAL) Confirmed cases 164 • Imported 84 Recovered 161 Hospitalised 6 Death(s) 1 RT-PCR tests conducted 43,173 Vaccinated (1st dose) 20,866 Vaccinated (2nd dose) 15,382

GLOBAL Confirmed cases 190,770,507 New cases 157,768 Deaths 4,095,924 Vaccine doses administered 3,436,534,998

covid19.gov.gd

Covid-19 Hotline: 45VIRUS (458-4787) or 53VIRUS (538-4787)

GIS

