The following is an update as of 4 pm on 19 July 2021.
First confirmed case of Covid-19 in Grenada was reported on 22 March 2020.
|LOCAL (CURRENTLY)
|New positive case(s)
|0
|Active cases
|2
|• Imported
|2
|• Local
|0
|Hospitalised
|0
|In self-isolation
|2
|In quarantine facilities
|605
|LOCAL (TOTAL)
|Confirmed cases
|164
|• Imported
|84
|Recovered
|161
|Hospitalised
|6
|Death(s)
|1
|RT-PCR tests conducted
|43,173
|Vaccinated (1st dose)
|20,866
|Vaccinated (2nd dose)
|15,382
|GLOBAL
|Confirmed cases
|190,770,507
|New cases
|157,768
|Deaths
|4,095,924
|Vaccine doses administered
|3,436,534,998
Covid-19 Hotline: 45VIRUS (458-4787) or 53VIRUS (538-4787)
GIS
NOW Grenada is not responsible for the opinions, statements or media content presented by contributors. In case of abuse, click here to report.
Two cases is too much for Grenada. To be forewarned is to be forearmed.
I think you are making up cases. Explain where these cases are coming from with all the rules.
Two cases imported.
You get a negative covid test three days before you travel. You then catch covid, hop on a plane to Grenada, get tested at the airport result is positive.
What’s difficult to understand there?