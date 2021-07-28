by Linda Straker

Jude Jack granted permission to host a sit-down event for 60 people

Sit-down event turned into a fete of hundreds

Scheduled to appear at Grenville Magistrate’s Court on 3 September 2021

Jude Jack is the latest entertainment business owner/operator to face charges under the Emergency Powers regulations.

He was granted permission to host an event for 60 people, but video evidence shows that hundreds were at the venue. The event according to the permission was to be a sit-down occasion, but it turned into a fete.

“On Tuesday 27th July, 2021, officers attached to the Grenville Police Station arrested and charged Jude Jack, 50 years, Butcher of Paradise St Andrew for Permitting More Person at an Event than the Amount Specified on the Permission. He was granted bail in the amount of two thousand five hundred dollars ($2500.00) with one surety,” said a news release from the Community Relations Department (CRD) of the Royal Grenada Police Force (RGPF).

Jack who is the operator of the popular Cowpen entertainment centre is scheduled to appear at the Grenville Magistrate’s Court on 3 September 2021.

Commissioner of Police Edvin Martin disclosed in a news conference earlier in the week that business owners who have violated the terms and conditions of permissions granted, may find themselves unable to receive further permission for events.

According to the regulations special permission must be granted by the Police and the Covid-19 advisory Committee for social events because it’s the new structure put in place since Grenada adopted various measures to contain and control transmission of Covid-19 on the island.

The island is operating under a State of Emergency, and the Emergency Powers Regulations, among other things, provides for a curfew, enforcing of physical distancing protocols and permission for any social event that will be attended by more than 20 persons.

Martin said that in recent weeks more and more applications were submitted for special permission and at the same time there has been an increase in the number of illegal mass gathering “carnival-like” events.

Traditionally, Grenada will be into the final days of the carnival celebrations, but the Government has taken a decision to cancel the celebration as part of its reducing mass gathering activities. This is the second year that the carnival celebration is cancelled.

The maximum fine for violating the Emergency Powers Regulations is EC$1,000.

