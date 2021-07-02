The Ministry of Education is advising that all CXC exams for today (Friday, 2 July 2021) should run as scheduled unless otherwise advised.

According to the CXC timetable, the subjects to be written today are:

English B 2 General, 2 hours 10 minutes, Morning

English B 1 General, 2 hours, Afternoon

Persons in flood-prone areas are urged to take the necessary precautions.

GIS

